Govt urged for incentives to boost exports, encourage private sector

ISLAMABAD: The government should offer a basket of incentives in upcoming budget to encourage both local and foreign investors and revive the country’s economy that has been passing through crucial economic times, triggered by deadly Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and political chaotic condition, a business group said on Monday.

United Business Group (UBG) that works under Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) submitted a set of 40 viable growth and export oriented proposals to the federal government to accelerate the pace of trade activities.

“The private sector wants to supplement the new government’s efforts, focusing economic revival of the country, and has proposed joint proposals to help make budget business-friendly, which can result in a robust export-led growth,” Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik said while chairing a meeting.

He urged the new government to focus on ease of doing business to attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country. He extended full support of the group in bringing millions of non tax payers into tax net to lessen burden on existing tax payers, broaden tax base, and promote tax culture in the country.

“The next budget should also feature a balanced tax collection approach and the government must adopt a strategy for documentation of economy. However, it should not be so cumbersome that it results in the suffering of business community.”

He said the prime minister had to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own. Malik also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also giving incentives to the expats to lure investment in the country.

He informed that all proposals were mainly aimed at ensuring growth-oriented and business-friendly environment to boost the economic activities in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic impact, prevailing political turmoil, and economic upheaval grappling the country.

He said Pakistan was passing through crucial times due to deadly pandemic, Russian-Ukraine war, political chaotic condition. “At this uncertain time, business community has come forward with a clear vision to stamp out of the quagmire of prevailing critical crisis.”

Malik said UBG had tailored the proposals with consultation of all stakeholders to help the government revive the economy through upcoming budget.

He hoped that PM Shehbaz Sharif would be appreciative of the contribution of the traders and the business community towards strengthening the economy and promoting tax culture regime.