Child killed in festive firing

SWABI: A child was killed when a stray bullet hit him at the Gulabad area within the limits of Yar Hussain Police Station, local people said on Monday.
They said some people resorted to festive firing when the KP government announced to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday. They said a stray bullet hit a 9-year old child in the head and he died on way to the hospital. Local politicians and social figures, including former lawmaker Mukhtiar advocate, Shoaib Ayaz, Mumtaz Ali and others condemned the practice of aerial firing.
