Six people killed in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Six people were killed and another 11 sustained injuries in different incidents here on Monday.

A loaded truck, which was on the way to Mansehra fruit market from Rawalpindi via Hazara Motorway went out of the control of its driver after the brakes failed and the vehicle rammed into two motorcars, a bike and damaged a shop in the Pano Dehri area leaving 13 people seriously injured.

The locals shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Mubashar and Zulfiqar Shah both residents of Barkund area dead.

The police after lodging a first information report (FIR) started raids to arrest the truck driver, who according to eyewitnesses fled the scene after the accident.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shafique 18 and his younger brother Mohammad Waseem 14 jumped into the river one by one to rescue their sheep in Jalgalli area but both drowned. According to the family, a sheep had slipped into the water during grazing and both jumped into the water to rescue the animal.