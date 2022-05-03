Seven injured by stray bullets

karachi: At least seven persons, including a woman, suffered bullet injuries during celebratory gunfire in Karachi as the city echoed with gunfire and fireworks after the moon of Shawwal was sighted on Monday.
Celebratory gunfire took place in many areas despite strict measures taken by the law enforcement agencies in the city. An awareness campaign was also launched by the Karachi police to urge the citizens not to celebrate the Eid with gunshots. The seven injured people were brought to different government and private hospitals in the city, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Civil Hospital and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
