8,000 cops to perform security duty

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has felicitated the Lahorites on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and ordered foolproof security to the worshippers and citizens.

Lahore Police chalked out a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in the wake of the present country situation to maintain law and order and ensure safety of the citizens. CCPO, while giving details of the security plan, informed that more than 8,000 police officials would perform security duty around 5,000 mosques, imam bargahs and religious places along with more than 190 open places for Eid congregations. Around six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and more than 376 subordinates and 243 teams of Dolphin Squad would be on duty whereas 96 teams of Police Response Unit would ensure effective patrolling in the City. Kamyana informed that special teams had been formed who would take strict action against any hooliganism, including firing, wheelie-doing and kite flying. All the vehicles, motorbikes and persons would be thoroughly checked at exit and entrance points of the City.