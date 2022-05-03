Robbers injure Dolphin squad official

LAHORE: A Dolphin Squad official was shot at and injured by unidentified robbers on Lajpat Road on Monday.

Reportedly, a Dolphin team was on patrolling when they received information about the unidentified suspects busy in looting citizens. As the team rushed to the spot, the suspects on seeing police resorted to firing.

As a result, an official identified as Hasnain received a bullet injury on his arm. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police said that they were searching for the suspected robbers.

PO ARRESTED: Lower Mall Police on Monday have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in two murder cases for last 12 years.

The arrested suspect identified as Adnan had murdered two citizens Pervaiz and Imran over a personal issue and had went into hiding. Police had been looking for him for over a decade. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house in Chauburji area on Monday.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in a house situated on Poonchh Road, Islamia Park due to a short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it but on failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Suspect held for posting handgun on social media: A suspect was arrested for posting a handgun pointing towards his temporal part of head by Sabzazar police on Monday. The arrested suspect was identified as Naveed. A handgun and bullets were also recovered from his custody. Police said that the suspect was involved in not only harassing public through aerial firing but had also posted photos on social media. A case has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested by Raiwind Police for installing a vehicle with blue light and posting a photo on social media on Monday.

Reportedly, the suspect identified as Danish had posted a photo on social media with a blue light. The police for last few days had announced a crackdown against the vehicles using green number plates, blue lights and tainted glasses. Raiwind police taking cognizance of the matter arrested the suspect. A case was registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.