Cops ordered to probe cases on merit

LAHORE: Two separate meetings of Investigation and Operations Wing officers were held, on Sunday at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, all SPs of Operations and Investigation Wings, SP Security, SP Dolphin Squad, SP CRO, SP Headquarters, all SDPOs, SHOs, In charges Investigation attended the meetings.

Kamyana directed the SP Headquarters that the uniform of all the force of Lahore Police different wings from the rank of constable to senior command should be duly approved. He further said that immediate crackdown should be started by forming active special teams against firing in air, wheelie-doing, kite flying, drug sellers and gamblers.

He said that officers should investigate cases promptly and on merit whereas put forward the complete challans of cases in courts. CCPO Lahore directed that police officers and personnel to treat citizens and civilians with good manners so as to eliminate thana culture and improve positive image of the department.

He said that he would regularly check the records of 15 calls and front desk regarding registration of FIRs. Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that in case of special report cases and heinous crimes, including dacoity murder, rape, attempt of murder, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs should immediately reach the crime scene.

CCPO Lahore directed SPs to take immediate action in cases of kidnapping and sexual abuse of women and children. He said that under community policing, all SPs should enhance working relationship and mutual coordination with religious scholars, traders and local representatives to involve them in process of maintenance of law and order.

He said that arrest of persons should not be carried out if found innocent and criminals with strong evidence should be put behind the bars. Kamyana directed the SPs to send the details of the under investigation cases to him on daily basis and to complete the pending cases within two months.

18 die in accidents in Punjab: Around 18 people died, whereas 900 were injured in 849 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 573 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 327 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

The majority (73%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 405 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 85 pedestrians, and 428 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 92 accidents were reported in Multan which affected 101 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 Faisalabad in with 86 victims and at third Gujranwala with 69 accidents and 66 victims.

The details further reveal that 918 victims were affected by road traffic accidents, including 739 males & 179 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 170 were under 18 years of age, 461 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 287 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data, 768 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 78 motorcars, 16 vans, eight passenger buses, seven trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were

involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.