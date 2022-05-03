CM orders provision of free-of-cost medicines in hospitals

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday directed the health department to ensure the provision of free medicines to people in hospitals.While chairing the provincial health department meeting here, the chief minister announced that the health card programme in Punjab would be continued.

He asked the department officials to ensure that best healthcare facilities were provided to the people in all hospitals. He said that common man should be given complete respect in hospitals. He also gave instructions for ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised with respect to the dengue virus. The chief minister urged upon the officials concerned to make sure 100 percent transparent purchase of medicines. He also announced that he would visit hospitals in days to come to monitor the working of the staff. Taking notice of the short water supply in different parts of the City especially in the Walled City, Hamza Shehbaz ordered Wasa to take steps on a war footing to deal with the issue. Chairing a meeting here, the chief minister also ordered the establishment of a coordinated system to overcome water shortage in these areas. Install generators to power tube-wells in the water deficient areas, he directed.

Hamza also directed the officials concerned to ensure cleaning of drains in the provincial capital ahead of the monsoon season. The chief minister asked the Wasa MD to give him a detailed briefing about the progress made in this connection with the help of videos after Eid-ul-Fitr and constitute special teams at union council level to monitor the cleaning process. Hamza Shehbaz asked the officials concerned to devise a mechanism for the drainage of rainwater. “I will not listen to excuses once the rainy season sets in,” he warned. Meanwhile, the chief minister announced increasing the salary of police officials working in jails. The chief minister visited Kot Lakhpat Jail on Monday and inaugurated Markaz-e-Tadrees-ul-Quran and Hadith in the jail. Hamza Shehbaz announced remitting sentence of the prisoners by two months besides distributing gifts among the prisoners. Announcing to increase the salary of jail sepoys, Hamza Shehbaz said jail sepoys will now get thesalaries on a par with police sepoys.

SAARC Chamber: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik warmly felicitating Hamza Shehbaz on taking oath of Chief Minister Punjab hoped that he would pursue the policies of his father Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and toe his footprints promising welfare of the downtrodden besides creating congenial environment for boosting business activities and economic growth in the province. In his message, he said the business community was proud that first time in history father and son both have been democratically elected simultaneously as the prime minister and chief minister.

MNA meets CM: Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmed called on Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Monday.

They discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest. Raja Riaz felicitated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of the chief minister.seeks report: Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of bodies of two children in Mandi Bahauddin. The CM has extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the children's uncle involved in their murder and registered an FIR.