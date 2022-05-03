 
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Pak team offers Eid prayers at Turkish Mosque in Barcelona

By Our Correspondent
May 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team offered their Eid prayers at Turkish Mosque in the heart of Barcelona on Monday. Team manager Khawaja Junaid while talking to ‘The News’ said that the team spent almost one hour at the mosque. Despite it being the Eid Day the team members spent over three hours in training, preparing for the first match against Spain.

