FIFA imposes one-match stadium bans on Senegal and Nigeria

LAUSANNE: FIFA has ordered African champions Senegal and Nigeria to play one match behind closed doors after crowd disorder during last month´s 2022 World Cup play-offs. Fans shone laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah as he missed in the penalty shootout, won by Senegal, in the second leg in Dakar.
Senegal were fined 175,000 Swiss francs ($180,000) over several incidents, including a pitch invasion, an offensive banner and for failing "to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium". FIFA issued a raft of sanctions worldwide after studying dozens of cases from World Cup qualifying games played since the start of the year.
BERLIN: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been criticised for last weekend´s two-day "team-building" trip to...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team offered their Eid prayers at Turkish Mosque in the heart of Barcelona on Monday. Team...
LONDON: Manchester City and Liverpool show no sign of blinking first in the race for the Premier League title as...
MADRID: Unai Emery insisted on Monday Villarreal are not playing for pride but believe they can beat Liverpool and...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team's last leg of the European tour will see them locking horns in a two-Test series against...
KARACHI: Secretary General National Rifle Association of Pakistan Razi Ahmed Khan has given an online presentation to...
Comments