Pakistan forwards failing to strike

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team's last leg of the European tour will see them locking horns in a two-Test series against Spain in Barcelona on May 3 and 4.

The two games will serve as the Green-shirts' final preparation ahead of Asia Cup 2022. It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup — will act as a gateway for Pakistan to secure direct qualification for World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup will begin on May 20 in Jakarta.

Pakistan have scored seven goals in three matches so far and have conceded twelve, which shows that the defenders and the goalkeepers need to improve their game. The tour has provided Pakistan management with a chance to form new strategies.

Young drag-flicker Rizwan Ali has been the star performer for Pakistan during the tour, as he has scored five goals. Out of the seven goals that Pakistan scored, six were scored through penalty corners. The forwards' failure to score is an issue which needs to be addressed immediately.

The management needs to make sure that the loopholes observed during the tour are addressed quickly and Pakistan must play well and try to make fewer mistakes in the two games against Spain.

Pakistan have managed to compete well against these world-class sides despite comprising many new players who have been promoted from the junior side. Seven players made their international debut in the match against Netherlands. Six other players have not played more than ten international games. It was a big blow for Pakistan when Germany refused to play due to the engagements of its players. And later, Spain also reduced the three-test series to two games.