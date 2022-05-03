Jayawardene picks Shaheen, Rizwan in dream T20 team

KARACHI: Sri Lanka cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene has included two star Pakistani cricketers in his dream T20 side.

Jayawardena, the former Sri Lanka captain, has nominated the first five players he would pick if he was in charge of selecting a dream T20 side and declared which former great he would call on if he could choose one star at their prime to join them.

The five players include ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and prolific wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. While Jayawardena forged a magnificent career for Sri Lanka in all three forms of the game, the 44-year-old now spends much of his time following 20-over cricket with his current role as coach of IPL side Mumbai Indians.

In that role Jayawardena sees the best 20-over players in the world up close and personal on a daily basis and he revealed the first five players he would pick if he could select a dream XI on the most recent episode of The ICC Review.

Apart from Shaheen and Rizwan, Jayawardene has included Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and England’s Jos Butler.

He also heaped praise on Shaheen. “I am then going to go with two more bowlers actually and the first one is going to be a left-armer in Shaheen Afridi,” Jayawardena said. “He had a great World Cup last year, bowls very well with the new ball and is more than capable of getting some swing early too.

“He is a wicket taking option too that bowls very well at the death as well, so can be considered a good attacking option,” he said. About Rizwan, Jayawardene said: “The next option is the wicketkeeper-batter and I am going with Mohammad Rizwan. “I know he does often open the batting for Pakistan, but I think he can bat in that middle order. “He is a good player of spin and a very busy player.”