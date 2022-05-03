Pakistan to go all out against Spain, says coach

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman aims to end the European tour on a high note, saying the team will go all out for victory in the back-to-back matches against Spain on May 3 and 4.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Barcelona on Monday, Aikman said he hoped to see his players playing the best of hockey during the last two matches.

“When we started the European tour, I thought we would not be in a position to win any of the matches. Now I feel we have the ability to topple the Spanish due to what I have seen in Holland. Beating Holland in the opening match was as surprising for me as it was for the Dutch team.

Though we lost our way during the next two matches, I have a strong belief that we can beat Spain if we succeed in overcoming our minor weaknesses. The main difference between Pakistan and European teams indeed is match practice. These Europeans play international matches regularly while it had been months since we played an international match before coming to Europe,” he added.

“Look we were playing better hockey against Belgium till the fourth quarter when in an effort to score the equaliser we left too many gaps, allowing the hosts to score thrice. We will have to take measures to make the fourth quarter more productive and I have a plan for that. Secondly, there is a need to stay calm when it comes to converting opportunities into goals.

Even in striking circles, our forwards rush towards the ball, rather than creating space to allow onrushing forward to look for options. I am already working on these flaws,” said the head coach.

His main concern continues to be the first touch problem. “This is an inherited problem in Pakistan hockey which should be corrected at the domestic level. Too easy an approach never helps you in international hockey. The first touch should be solid and quick rather than being weak and indecisive in approach,” Aikman said.

Aikman hoped that the tour to Europe would help the team make real progress at the Asia Cup. “We will have around ten days between the European tour and the Asia Cup.

These days will be utilised to overcome these small mistakes. I am confident that the European tour benefits will be there for everyone to see in the Asia Cup. Apart from India, ranked high because of FIH Pro League exposure, others including Malaysia, Korea, and Japan, have almost the same standard.

“Look what happened to Malaysia when they toured Australia just recently. They were thrashed and their confidence could be low now. For Pakistan the success in the very first match against Holland on the tour made them realise they could beat the best. With standards in Asia far low these days, we hope to make inroads in Asia Cup. Our first target definitely is to qualify for the semis and earn a place in the World Cup. I think we are well on our way to achieving that target.”