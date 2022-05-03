No more leniency

Whatever happened in Madina was disgraceful. The entire world witnessed the rowdy behaviour of supporters of a political party. Over the past few years, we have produced a political monster that has spoiled our youth. This will have great repercussions for the country. It is surprising that the PTI is unable to accept defeat. Imran Khan was in power for almost four years, and his performance was unsatisfactory. The economy was in shambles, and governance was almost non-existent. Except for abuses and cases against the opposition parties, there was no progress in any field.

Now that he has been voted out constitutionally, he has resorted to agitation. The country cannot afford any more experiments. Our financial condition resembles that of Sri Lanka’s, and we have to avoid going bankrupt. We need to put this party in place before it is too late. He is out to derail the system, which will pave the way for unconstitutional measures. The fake propaganda against the US will isolate us from the West. All state organs should join hands to ward off any threat to democracy and the constitution of Pakistan. We wasted precious time in 2014 because of these dharnas. The country cannot afford any more such experiences in our present environment.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi