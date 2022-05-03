Out of control

The Masjid-e-Nabvi incident shows the extent to which Imran Khan and the PTI has polarized Pakistani society. Previously, some PTI supporters protested outside the residence of the Sharif family in London, and last week this politics of hatred reached the holy land of Madina. Credit goes to government representatives for showing extreme restraint in ignoring the protesters’ rowdy behaviour for the sake of the sanctity of the holy place. This shameful incident is highly condemnable.
Such incidents clearly indicate that some elements are deliberately pushing the country towards a civil war by inciting people to violence. The authorities need to take strip steps to put an end to this.
Munawar Siddiqui
Lahore
Pakistan’s political parties should understand that the country is under a huge debt trap. The country is forced to...
Whatever happened in Madina was disgraceful. The entire world witnessed the rowdy behaviour of supporters of a...
Since Imran Khan’s ouster, there has been a debate on which ‘version’ of Pakistan was better: ‘Naya’ or...
The political mayhem in Pakistan is now seeping into the Pakistani diaspora. The heat can be felt wherever gatherings...
This refers to the news report, ‘Inflation, external pressures to retard recovery’ . If the economy had to worsen...
In a deeply divisive and polarized political environment charged with hatred and hostility, I feel deeply appalled at...
Comments