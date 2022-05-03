Out of control

The Masjid-e-Nabvi incident shows the extent to which Imran Khan and the PTI has polarized Pakistani society. Previously, some PTI supporters protested outside the residence of the Sharif family in London, and last week this politics of hatred reached the holy land of Madina. Credit goes to government representatives for showing extreme restraint in ignoring the protesters’ rowdy behaviour for the sake of the sanctity of the holy place. This shameful incident is highly condemnable.

Such incidents clearly indicate that some elements are deliberately pushing the country towards a civil war by inciting people to violence. The authorities need to take strip steps to put an end to this.

Munawar Siddiqui

Lahore