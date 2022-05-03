Build Pakistan

Since Imran Khan’s ouster, there has been a debate on which ‘version’ of Pakistan was better: ‘Naya’ or ‘Purana’. The fact is no political party has ever fulfilled the commitments it made during its election campaigns. The people of Pakistan have high expectations from elected governments, and they expect that they will not make it hard for them to survive. But these parties have routinely failed to improve things. The PTI’s regime brought some drastic hardships for the middle and poor classes of the country. The conditions imposed by the IMF took a toll on a majority of people.

The PTI’s ouster hasn’t brought vital changes so far. All political parties believe in the vilification of each other. Decades-old problems that the people have been confronting for ages now are still there. The people of Pakistan do not care about ‘Naya’ or ‘Purana’ Pakistan. They want a better and prosperous Pakistan.

Shaik Murtaza

Quetta