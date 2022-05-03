Tough times

This refers to the news report, ‘Inflation, external pressures to retard recovery’ (Apr 30). If the economy had to worsen and public suffering to increase, what was the justification for toppling the PTI government? Before the PTI’s ouster from power, the then combined opposition promised to improve the economy and provide relief to the people.
The current political change may prove even more damaging to the country. The deteriorating security situation and an adverse global economic environment are posing huge challenges for the country.
Erum A Baig
Karachi
