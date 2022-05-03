Unite for the country

In a deeply divisive and polarized political environment charged with hatred and hostility, I feel deeply appalled at the degradation of our political atmosphere. I appeal to all parties to pause for a moment and take a step back. With anger, allegations and animosity, we can neither reach a desirable destination nor build a great nation. In fact, we will end up destroying the only home that we have. I am convinced that we can come together in numerous ways with peace and goodwill for each other. I am convinced of the numerous ways we can rapidly reform this country for its peace and progress. Incessant disagreements can only lead to irreparable fragmentation. This is thus an appeal for peace, sanity and dialogue – the only path that can heal and lead Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi