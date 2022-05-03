Unite for the country

In a deeply divisive and polarized political environment charged with hatred and hostility, I feel deeply appalled at the degradation of our political atmosphere. I appeal to all parties to pause for a moment and take a step back. With anger, allegations and animosity, we can neither reach a desirable destination nor build a great nation. In fact, we will end up destroying the only home that we have. I am convinced that we can come together in numerous ways with peace and goodwill for each other. I am convinced of the numerous ways we can rapidly reform this country for its peace and progress. Incessant disagreements can only lead to irreparable fragmentation. This is thus an appeal for peace, sanity and dialogue – the only path that can heal and lead Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.
Naeem Sadiq
Karachi
Pakistan’s political parties should understand that the country is under a huge debt trap. The country is forced to...
Whatever happened in Madina was disgraceful. The entire world witnessed the rowdy behaviour of supporters of a...
The Masjid-e-Nabvi incident shows the extent to which Imran Khan and the PTI has polarized Pakistani society....
Since Imran Khan’s ouster, there has been a debate on which ‘version’ of Pakistan was better: ‘Naya’ or...
The political mayhem in Pakistan is now seeping into the Pakistani diaspora. The heat can be felt wherever gatherings...
This refers to the news report, ‘Inflation, external pressures to retard recovery’ . If the economy had to worsen...
Comments