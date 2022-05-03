People continue to return to hometowns for Eid

LAHORE: The process of passengers’ return to their hometowns for Eidul Fitr celebrations continued on Monday night.

A large number of people had left Lahore for their hometowns on Sunday night. On Monday night, passengers were arriving at bus terminals, but the rush was less than usual. Some passengers complained about high fares. Muhammad Naeem, who was going to Karachi, said the staff of the bus terminal refused him a seat and, after an argument, demanded double fare and he had no option but to pay it. Ali Raza, who was going to Rajanpur, said the bus service was giving priority to those who had references or those who paid double fare; otherwise they were denying comfortable seats to families.

Naveed Ahmed, who had to travel for Rahim Yar Khan, said he could not find a seat. Now he would travel to Multan and from there would proceed to his destination. At Badami Bagh, a passenger talking to The News, said he along with his ten colleagues would go to Bahawalnagar on the roof of a bus. Nisar Ahmed, who was traveling to Dera Ismail Khan, complained about the rude behaviour of transporters and said he was an educated person. He asked transporters to follow Covid-19 SOPs.

When The News contacted the transporters, they denied overcharging from passengers. They claimed that they were strictly following Covid-19 guidelines for travelers. The majority of passengers were seen traveling without masks and not taking any kind of other measures. When passengers were asked why they were not following Covid-19 SOPs, they replied that they were fully vaccinated and tired of masks.