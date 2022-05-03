Murad hopes water crisis resolution soon

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he will soon resolve the water shortage during the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting.

While talking to media persons in Sehwan, Syed Murad Ali Shah said it is Rabi season and Sindh has been facing severe water crisis up to 42 percent, saying one of the causes of water shortage was the unfair distribution of irrigation. He said to take water issue with the IRSA, adding that he also told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the unfair distribution of water. He said water shortage issue could be resolved in the CCI meeting.

The chief minister said he had directed DIGPs and SSPs of their respective districts to maintain law and order situation during the Eid celebrations and to beef up security measures, especially at highways, parks and other entertainment places. He said Pakistan has been passing through a tough time as the economic crisis continuously hurting the country. He said the elected government was trying to control the inflation.

Murad Ali Shah strongly condemned the incident that took place in Masjid Nabwi, saying that we prayed Allah Almighty to guide us not to misuse the holy places. He said political intolerance cannot be accepted by the democratic forces, saying that Imran’s narratives are immoral and undemocratic. He said he was aware of a severe water crisis in Sehwan and would find a solution to this.