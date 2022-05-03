Lesco ensures smooth power supply on Eid

LAHORE:Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Lesco sources said on Monday that instructions with regard to special duties of XENs and SDOs level officers were issued. All officers and staff in Lesco circles and sub-divisions had also been put on alert. In case of storm and rain during the holidays XENs, SDOs, superintending engineers had been asked to remain in their offices, whereas, line supervisors would also be present on duty. Consumers could call on helpline 118 for lodging their complaints.