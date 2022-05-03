Rain likely after humid weather

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was present over western parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in KP, North Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while hot and dry weather was expected in other parts of the country. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 49.5°C while in Lahore, it was 41.8°C and minimum was 26.8°C.
