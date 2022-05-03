PRA registers 45pc growth in April

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) registers a substantial revenue growth of sales tax on services in the month of April.

According to the spokesperson, the provisional revenue figures show that the Authority has collected a remarkable tax revenue of over Rs14.112 billion in April 2022, highest ever collection by the Authority in the month of April registering an unprecedented growth of 45 percent than the Rs9.720 billion collected in April 2021 last year.

According to the spokesperson, the PRA in its first 10 months of the current FY 2021-22, has so far managed to collect a tax revenue of over Rs138.7 billion showing a substantial growth of 19 percent over Rs117 billion collected in the same time period last year suggesting the Authority is well on track to surpass its target of Rs155.9 billion for the year.

This continued success and extraordinary growth shows that PRA’s policy of revenue collection through facilitation and education of taxpayers and collaboration with all stakeholders is continuing to pay dividends.

Iftar-dinner: An Iftar-dinner for Punjab University’s English Department’s old students hosted by Toastmaster Asrar Ahmad, an expatriate from Royal Commission of Saudi Arabia, was arranged at the university’s Executive Club on Sunday.

Prof Dr Waseem Anwar former chairman English Department of GCU, Pakistan Post Director General Dr Shahbaz Arif, Khalid Javed, Prof (retd) Imam Yahya, advocate Imtiaz Shahid, Navid Ahmad, DEO Sheikhupura Sajjad Aslam and Rubina Gardee were among the guests.