55 GCU employees promoted

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has promoted around 55 employees to next grades on the basis of their academic qualification.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that BPS 1-5 employees were promoted to BPS 11 on the basis of increase in academic qualification, while BPS 11 employees to BPS 14. He added that there were 55 employees in total who got promoted.

Moreover, the Vice-Chancellor also awarded Eidi allowance as well as honorariums to the university employees. Meanwhile, Prof Asghar Zaidi and his wife worked as volunteers with team of the University's student society Hifz-e-Rizq at Iftar Dasterkhwan for labourers the other day. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said, “We're very proud that GCU student society worked with renowned NGO Rizq and arranged Iftar for labourers and others at E-Library near Gaddafi Stadium during the whole month of Ramazan al Mubarak. "To appreciate the effort of our students, I and my wife have joined the team Hifz-e-Rizq and volunteers and participated in the operational activities and tried to render our services with full zeal and zest," he added. Dr Zaidi encouraged youth working as volunteers for NGO Rizq and asked them to utilise their full potential and energies for such noble causes. He advised them to encourage other youngsters to join them as volunteers. He expressed his wish to organise Iftar Dasterkhwan at GCU campus as well in the next Ramazan. The Vice Chancellor also distributed gifts among the leads of Iftar Dasterkhwan.