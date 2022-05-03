Karachi, other areas of Sindh may face shortage of potable water, warns Shoro

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has expressed the apprehension that the province may face a severe water crisis owing to the failure of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) to act upon the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991.

A handout issued on Monday quoted the irrigation minister as saying that Irsa had been depriving Sindh of its due water share on the pretext of shortage of water in the river system of the country.

He said that at present, Sindh had been facing up to 42 per cent water shortage. He recalled that in April last year, the province had received 22 per cent less water than its due water share as per the 1991 water accord.

He said that standing crops on thousands of acres of farmland in Sindh could be harmed due to the severe water shortage. Similarly, Karachi and other cities of Sindh could face a crisis of potable water, he added.

Shoro said it was high time that Irsa officials ensured due implementation of the 1991 accord. He said Sindh should be supplied with its due water share to overcome its water crisis.

It is worth mentioning here that much before the statement issued by the irrigation minister, a number of residential localities in Karachi, with rising mercury level, have been facing serious water shortage mainly due to the unfair distribution system of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.