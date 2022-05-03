Eight die in Manila housing fire

Manila: Eight people died, including six children, when a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines capital of Manila on Monday and destroyed 80 houses, a fire official said.
Another three people were injured in the blaze which started around 5:00 am (2100 GMT) on the second floor of a house in a crowded, informal settlement inside the sprawling campus of the University of the Philippines.
It took nearly two hours to extinguish the inferno, Senior Fire Officer Greg Bichayda told AFP. An investigation into the cause was under way. The victims were trapped inside their homes as "the fire spread quickly", Bichayda said.
Lagos: A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, killing nine...
Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for...
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian...
Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a...
Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of "national dialogue" to help resolve a political...
Comments