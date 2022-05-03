 
close
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israel slams Russian claims on Hitler over Ukraine war

By AFP
May 03, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for alleging Adolf Hitler may have "had Jewish blood" and summoned the Russian ambassador for "clarifications".

Comments