Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia trip

Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers, US service members and embassy personnel, her office said Monday. Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
Lagos: A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, killing nine...
Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise...
Manila: Eight people died, including six children, when a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for...
Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a...
Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of "national dialogue" to help resolve a political...
Comments