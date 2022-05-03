 
close
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees on Slovakia trip

By AFP
May 03, 2022

Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian parents and children, aid workers, US service members and embassy personnel, her office said Monday. Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

Comments