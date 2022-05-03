 
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Tunisia announces ‘national dialogue’ without opposition

By AFP
May 03, 2022

Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of "national dialogue" to help resolve a political crisis following his controversial power grab, but excluding critical opposition groups. Saied, a former law professor elected in 2019 amid public anger against the political class in the North African nation, sacked the government on July 25 last year, later moving to rule by decree in moves opponents dubbed a "coup".

