Death threats for those removing Confederate statues in US

Washington: Since his contracting company began removing Confederate statues from Richmond, Virginia -- controversial symbols of the South’s slave-holding past -- Devon Henry has got himself a gun that never leaves his side.

"Based on all the comments and the vitriol that folks spew over these two years, I just refuse to let my guard down," the African-American business owner told AFP. "On one of the removals, we were driving down the road with the Confederate statue on the trailer and someone tried to run us off the road," said Henry, who is 45.

Death threats, racist insults and intimidation have rained down on him since July 1, 2020, when the contractor and his team unbolted their first statue, a monument to General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. Jackson was a leading figure of the pro-slavery Confederate forces during the Civil War of 1861-1865.

On that day in 2020 in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, Henry wore a bulletproof vest and felt himself oscillating between pride and anxiety. "You’re trying to figure out how to take this thing down and you’re also looking over your back and making sure that no one’s trying to come and bring harm to you and your crew," he said.

When the 17-foot tall (five-meter) statue was finally dislodged from its pedestal in the pouring rain, "to see thousands of people still around laughing, smiling and in some cases crying, you feel like you did something pretty special."

"To me, the removal was akin to the falling of the Berlin Wall," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. The African-American mayor, a Democrat, used his emergency powers in the summer of 2020 to push for the dismantling of the controversial sculptures at a time when the country was undergoing an unprecedented outcry against racism following the death of George Floyd, a Black man asphyxiated by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Those monuments represented division, hate, bigotry," he said. "They were erected to intimidate and to put Black people who lived in Richmond in their place." "This is not the Richmond of 2022," the mayor said.