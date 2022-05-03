Ukraine on agenda Modi heads to Europe

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Europe on Monday with New Delhi’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set to be a key talking point in meetings with regional leaders.
India, which imports much of its military hardware from Russia, has long walked a diplomatic tightrope between the West and Moscow, and has called only for an immediate end to hostilities. "My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices," Modi said in a statement released before his departure for Germany, Denmark and France.
The premier intended to "strengthen the spirit of cooperation" with European partners "who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity", the statement added.
