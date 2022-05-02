Qatar urges Chad to delay national peace dialogue

Doha: Qatar, which has been leading tense mediation between Chad’s military government and opposition rebels for six weeks, on Sunday called for landmark national talks to be postponed. The African state’s military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno had wanted a national dialogue to start on May 10 to prepare elections, but the government and rebel groups have yet to meet face-to-face at preparatory talks in Doha.
Kyiv, Ukraine: Four civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the town of Lyman on Sunday as Moscow’s forces push...
Nairobi: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday a 12-percent hike in the minimum wage as the country...
Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered from a May Day event on Sunday after angry miners...
Baghdad: A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged...
New York: In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all...
Tehran: An Asiatic cheetah gave birth to three "healthy" cubs in Iran, the head of the environment department said on...
