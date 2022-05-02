 
Monday May 02, 2022
Qatar urges Chad to delay national peace dialogue

By AFP
May 02, 2022

Doha: Qatar, which has been leading tense mediation between Chad’s military government and opposition rebels for six weeks, on Sunday called for landmark national talks to be postponed. The African state’s military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno had wanted a national dialogue to start on May 10 to prepare elections, but the government and rebel groups have yet to meet face-to-face at preparatory talks in Doha.

