Family urges Iraq to free Brit held over ancient pottery fragments

Baghdad: A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged to be historical artefacts is being held in pre-trial detention, his family said on Sunday.
Jim Fitton, a 66-year-old retired geologist, could face the death penalty under Iraqi law if convicted, his family has said in a petition on the Change.org online platform, calling for his release. "He has been imprisoned for allegedly attempting to smuggle historical artefacts out of Iraq," the petition said.
