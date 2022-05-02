Beijing tourist sites empty in Covid-stalked public holiday

Beijing: Major Beijing tourist venues were virtually deserted on Sunday and restaurant traffic ground to a standstill, as a typically bustling public holiday was overshadowed by a Covid outbreak that has shunted millions under lockdown nationwide.

China’s staunch zero-Covid policy has kept the virus at bay for more than two years but it is currently facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic thanks to an Omicron-fuelled wave.

Millions across the country -- particularly in economic engine Shanghai -- have been pushed to stay at home for weeks, as the lockdowns have dampened economic growth and investor sentiment in the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing so far has reported over 300 cases under the current wave, and authorities on Saturday banned city-wide dining services starting Sunday to May 4 -- an attempt to curb infections during a holiday that is typically an annual peak consumption period.

"It will have a definite impact on sales," a restaurant employee surnamed An told AFP, as she scanned for customers around Beijing’s Dongcheng district -- home to historic attractions like the Forbidden City.

Eateries nearby were shuttered, with some only allowing customers to order takeout if they have a negative covid test. This restriction is the latest measure ordered by Beijing authorities, who say all visitors to public spaces must have a negative test result within the past 48 hours.