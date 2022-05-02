Los Angeles: Universal’s animated action-comedy "The Bad Guys" again topped the North American box office this weekend, with an estimated take of $16.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

"Bad Guys," a sort of animal-centric version of "Oceans 11," benefited from a relatively quiet moviegoing weekend, with the next big superhero film -- Disney’s "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" -- opening next Friday.