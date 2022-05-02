Germany slashes energy reliance on Russia

Berlin: Germany said on Sunday it has made progress in sharply reducing its reliance on Russian energy, a strategic shift Europe’s biggest economy has embarked on since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russian supplies now make up 12 percent of Germany’s oil imports compared to 35 percent previously, the economy ministry said in a statement. Coal from Russia has also been slashed to eight percent compared to 45 percent of Germany’s purchases previously.
Kyiv, Ukraine: Four civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the town of Lyman on Sunday as Moscow’s forces push...
Nairobi: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday a 12-percent hike in the minimum wage as the country...
Doha: Qatar, which has been leading tense mediation between Chad’s military government and opposition rebels for six...
Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered from a May Day event on Sunday after angry miners...
Baghdad: A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged...
New York: In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all...
