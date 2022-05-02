 
Monday May 02, 2022
World

Germany slashes energy reliance on Russia

By AFP
May 02, 2022

Berlin: Germany said on Sunday it has made progress in sharply reducing its reliance on Russian energy, a strategic shift Europe’s biggest economy has embarked on since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russian supplies now make up 12 percent of Germany’s oil imports compared to 35 percent previously, the economy ministry said in a statement. Coal from Russia has also been slashed to eight percent compared to 45 percent of Germany’s purchases previously.

