Ashrafi slates remarks used against PM, delegation at Masjid-e-Nabavi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has condemned the derogatory remarks passed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabvi.

“What happened at Masjid-e-Nabvi is against the preaching of Islam and it was a planned act and all those involved in it out of them some have to go back to London and some returned to Pakistan should be brought before the law,” he said while addressing a press conference Sunday in Islamabad on his return from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone with the prime minister’s delegation.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said misbehaving with Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti cannot be justified.

He said statements of former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leaders have hurt people’s sentiments. “The incident was encouraged by former ministers and PTI activists, it was all done in the name of Pakistan, I thought that Imran Khan will condemn it but I feel hurt with his statements,” he added. He said those involved had been arrested by the Saudi government will be punished under the Saudi law. He urged for ending hate narrative that is for dividing the country. “Pakistan is not only the country of Sh Rashid or anyone else but for all the Pakistanis,” he further added.