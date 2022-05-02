Allied hospitals’ OPDs, main OTs to remain closed for Eid

Rawalpindi : The outpatient departments and main operation theatres at the three allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital shall remain closed during the Eidul Fitr holidays from Monday (today) to Thursday however; accident and emergency departments of the allied hospitals would be operational on the subject of receiving new patients during the holidays.

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department of the Punjab government has already issued directives to all the teaching hospitals in the province asking them to ensure round-the-clock quality and prompt health care services during the Eid holidays.

The administrations of the three teaching hospitals in town claimed to have made necessary arrangements to manage at least 70 to 100 patients immediately at their emergency departments in case of an emergency in town during the Eid holidays, from May 2 to May 5.

Additional Medical Superintendent (Administration) at DHQ Hospital Dr. Irfan Khilji informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that duty rosters of the staff for the Eid holidays have already been prepared and distributed. He claimed that the hospital’s performance during the Eid holidays would remain unaffected and the OPD patients would be entertained at the accident and emergency departments properly.

It is important that during the Eid holidays, the allied hospitals receive a significantly heavier influx of patients at their emergency departments as compared to routine because most private hospitals and clinics do not offer their services during Eid holidays. Indoor patient departments and emergency departments at the allied hospitals including DHQ Hospital would operate as per routine and the staff at the operation theatre at the emergency department would remain available to patients round the clock during Eid holidays, said Dr. Khilji.

He added that the three allied hospitals would follow the same protocol during the Eid holidays as per directives issued by the SHC&ME Department. He said the hospitals in town would be on high alert during the Eid holidays.

Director Emergency Department at DHQ Hospital Dr. Khalid Janjua when contacted by ‘The News’ on Sunday said Senior Registrar level doctors in all departments of the hospital would be available to patients round the clock during Eid holidays while consultants, Assistant Professors, and above, would be on call.

He added that a proper contingency plan has already been made. The emergency department is well prepared to handle the extra-ordinary burden of patients during holidays. “We have already made arrangements for accommodating around 100 patients at the emergency department in case of any untoward incident.” Operation theatre at the emergency department of the hospital would be operational for performing both major and minor surgeries, said Dr. Janjua.

Administrations of the allied hospitals claimed that their administrative staff would remain available to public during the Eid holidays and all the ambulances available at the hospitals would be operational from Monday to Thursday.