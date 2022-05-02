Thesis defence today

Islamabad: Shafqat Hussain, a PhD scholar of Mechanical Engineering Department of HITEC University Taxila, will defend his research dissertation on Monday (9 May) at 12 noon in Iqbal Auditorium of the University, says a press release.
The topic of his research is ‘Numerical and Experimental Modeling on Mono-Conque and Multi Layered Armoured Configuration.’
The research has been supervised by Prof. Dr. Syed Kamran Afaq. Defence is open to all interested individuals can attend the open defence and be seated by 11:45 a.m.
