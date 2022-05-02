CDA control room to remain open during Eid holidays

Islamabad: The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and employees of some formations will continue to perform their duties during the Eid holidays from May 02 to 05.

In a notification issued by the authority, it was also announced that the CDA Control Room in its headquarters would also operate during the Eid holidays for the convenience of residents of the federal capital. The control room would efficiently respond to complaints of residents. The officials and employees of water supply and sanitation directorates would remain duties However, in the light of the government’s decision, the CDA management has also announced four Eid holidays starting from May 02 (Monday).