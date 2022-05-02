Four die, eight injured in Landikotal accident

LANDIKOTAL: Four persons, including a child, died while eight others were injured when three speedy cars collided in the Mazeerna area on Pak-Afghan Highway, police officials said on Sunday.
Station House Officer of Landikotal Police Station Shah Khalid said that one of the car caught fire after the accident. The police official said rescue 1122 and a police team rushed to the site and retrieved the injured and dead from the burning car. He said four persons, including a child, lost their lives on the spot while eight others were seriously injured.
