Mission accomplished for Ancelotti as Madrid reunion pays off

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti might have thought his days of winning Europe’s biggest leagues were a thing of the past but on Saturday he added La Liga to his glittering list of honours.

Madrid’s triumph, sealed with a 4-0 win against Espanyol, ensured Ancelotti becomes the only coach to have clinched all five major European league titles.

He also won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

And while Ancelotti’s Chelsea pipped Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United to the league by a single point in 2010 the others have all been won at a canter, with Real’s latest success another emphatic and long-expected title win for Ancelotti to add to his CV.

Madrid’s victory, and particularly the margin of victory - they sat 17 points clear of Sevilla on Saturday with four games left to play - is in part due to the fallibility of their rivals.

This was Barcelona’s first season without Lionel Messi and while the shell-shocked Catalans improved after Xavi Hernandez was appointed coach in November, they remain a club in the midst of financial recovery and a team in the early stages of transition.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, never looked as comfortable as reigning champions as they did as challengers.

They spent the first half of the campaign wrestling with an identity crisis that again put the spotlight on Diego Simeone and ensured their title defence was over before it began.

Sevilla were Madrid’s closest rivals for the majority of the season but more in terms of points than pressure. Every time an opening appeared for Julen Lopetegui’s team to step forward, they blinked.

Yet Ancelotti deserves credit too, not least because the gap Real Madrid have enjoyed is testament to their own consistency, focus and individual quality, that no other side could match. Even a better Barcelona or a more assured Atletico would have surely struggled to keep up.

At the top of Ancelotti’s successes this season has been the transformation of Vinicius Junior from an exciting but erratic young forward to one of the world’s most clinical strikers.

Benzema, meanwhile, has hit a new, stratospheric level under Ancelotti, continuing his upward trajectory since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.