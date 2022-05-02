Bonucci puts Juve on brink of CL with brace

TURIN, Italy: Leonardo Bonucci celebrated his 35th birthday by putting Juve on the brink of Champions League football with a double in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Venezia which also dealt a huge blow to the survival hopes of Serie A’s bottom team.
Italy defender Bonucci struck in each half at the Allianz Stadium to put Juve 10 points clear of fifth-placed Lazio, who currently occupy the Europa League spot, while Roma are a further point back in sixth ahead of their home match with Bologna later on Sunday.
Anything but a win for Jose Mourinho’s Roma will confirm Juve’s place in Europe’s top club competition with three matches of the season remaining.
Spirited Venezia deservedly levelled in the 71st minute through a superb Mattia Aramu strike.
However, Bonucci bundled in the winner five minutes later to consign Andrea Soncin’s team to their ninth straight defeat.
