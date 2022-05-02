Leao shoots Milan five points clear of chasers Inter

MILAN: Rafael Leao made sure that AC Milan maintained their advantage in the Serie A title race after netting the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina which moved his team five points clear of local rivals Inter Milan.

Portugal forward Leao struck with eight minutes remaining of a tense affair to inch Milan closer to a first Scudetto since 2011 and unleash a wave of relief at a packed San Siro.

Fans pogoed in the stands on a beautiful spring day in Milan, the sun shining on the ‘Rossonero’ side of the Italian city with seven points now needed from their final three games to secure the title, assuming Inter win their tricky clash at Udinese later on Sunday.