Bismah put in difficult situation by CWG rules

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof is a doubtful starter for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the organisers have imposed strict paternal conditions, making it almost impossible for female athletes to have their babies with them during the Games.

Unlike the ODI World Cup in New Zealand where ICC made special arrangements for Bismah’s four-month-old baby, surprisingly there are no such arrangements at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games where a mother cannot carry her baby along. Thus it looks almost impossible for Bismah to represent the country at the Games.

According to the details available, the organisers have said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will have to drop two of the five support staff members to accommodate the baby and her nanny.

“Though we are trying hard to find a way out, it looks almost impossible at this point in time to meet the given conditions. The PCB is unlikely to drop two members of the support staff to accommodate the baby and nanny at the Games village and for Bismah it would not be an easy decision to leave her infant back home. On top of that, the organizers have set some tough conditions in case two support staff members pave the way to accommodate the baby and nanny. Even in that case, it looks almost impossible to complete all the relevant conditions,” a source within the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) said.

He confirmed that efforts were still on to convince the organisers to look for a way out. “We know well that ICC went out of the way to accommodate Bismah’s baby. But these are the Commonwealth Games which have separate rules and regulations. We are in close touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and hopefully something favourable will come out,” the POA official said.

When ‘The News’ approached a source within the PCB, he rejected the idea of dropping two support staff members. “That is not possible. We have only five support staff members and dropping two is not possible. I think the final decision on this tricky situation rests with Bismah herself. If she wants to leave her baby back home, she can take that option. We hope that POA efforts will convince the organisers to set a more viable and practical option to accommodate the baby.”