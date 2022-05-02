Animals are not props

Why do political parties use animals as pawns in their political rallies and election campaigns? This is a crucial question that must be answered by leaders of all parties. We recently noticed that participants of political rallies abused animals for their publicity stunts. A few days ago, we saw how a donkey was abused in a PTI rally. We also witnessed a lion being abused in a PML-N political rally. Abusing animals is a crime. Participants are abusing these animals merely for the sake of attention at such political rallies. People attending political rallies should not cross the line, and they should protest without abusing animals or breaking the law. The authorities concerned must take action against these violent actions and punish animal abusers.
Ayesha Hassan
Gojra
It was heart-wrenching to read about the event that happened in Dadu, Sindh last month. The PPP has always claimed to...
Pakistan will have to adopt a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses all organs of the state to contain the...
The new government is requested to come up with a strong economic policy. It must put an end to borrowing from...
Pakistan has been suffering from multiple problems like energy crisis, illiteracy, poverty, soaring inflation and...
Observing the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi is obligatory for all Muslims. There are clear instructions that people are...
This refers to the news report, ‘Imran Khan ready for march on Capital’ . During the last general elections when a...
Comments