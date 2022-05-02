Animals are not props

Why do political parties use animals as pawns in their political rallies and election campaigns? This is a crucial question that must be answered by leaders of all parties. We recently noticed that participants of political rallies abused animals for their publicity stunts. A few days ago, we saw how a donkey was abused in a PTI rally. We also witnessed a lion being abused in a PML-N political rally. Abusing animals is a crime. Participants are abusing these animals merely for the sake of attention at such political rallies. People attending political rallies should not cross the line, and they should protest without abusing animals or breaking the law. The authorities concerned must take action against these violent actions and punish animal abusers.

Ayesha Hassan

Gojra