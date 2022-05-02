War on terror

Pakistan will have to adopt a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses all organs of the state to contain the phenomenon of terrorism. The country will have to address the drivers of terrorism such as economic disparity and political alienation of deprived communities. Addressing the legitimate grievances that are acting as a key driver of insurgencies can help Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. Also, economic and political empowerment will disallow underprivileged communities to adopt the path of violence to demand justice from the state. It is true that the military strategy is an inextricable part of any counterterrorism plans. Pakistan will have to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in its letter and spirit.

It should devise a plan to hunt down sleeper cells and their handlers. Our political leaders must put their differences aside and accumulate a political will for the defence of our motherland.

Adnan Shah

Khairpur Mirs