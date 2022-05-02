Living on loans

The new government is requested to come up with a strong economic policy. It must put an end to borrowing from international agencies and encourage people to start living within their means. We must start retiring our existing loans. Otherwise, the country will face a huge financial disaster.
Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider
Lahore
