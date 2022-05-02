 
close
Monday May 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Living on loans

May 02, 2022

The new government is requested to come up with a strong economic policy. It must put an end to borrowing from international agencies and encourage people to start living within their means. We must start retiring our existing loans. Otherwise, the country will face a huge financial disaster.

Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore

Comments