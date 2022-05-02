 
close
Monday May 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Polarized society

May 02, 2022

Pakistan has been suffering from multiple problems like energy crisis, illiteracy, poverty, soaring inflation and sectarian violence for years now. The current political deterioration and polarization of society is even more detriment to our society.

The current wave of polarization will result in grave consequences if we fail to control it. All Pakistanis are responsible for putting their country first and ensuring its respect.

Arshad Khan

Lower Dir

Comments