Polarized society

Pakistan has been suffering from multiple problems like energy crisis, illiteracy, poverty, soaring inflation and sectarian violence for years now. The current political deterioration and polarization of society is even more detriment to our society.
The current wave of polarization will result in grave consequences if we fail to control it. All Pakistanis are responsible for putting their country first and ensuring its respect.
Arshad Khan
Lower Dir
Why do political parties use animals as pawns in their political rallies and election campaigns? This is a crucial...
It was heart-wrenching to read about the event that happened in Dadu, Sindh last month. The PPP has always claimed to...
Pakistan will have to adopt a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses all organs of the state to contain the...
The new government is requested to come up with a strong economic policy. It must put an end to borrowing from...
Observing the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi is obligatory for all Muslims. There are clear instructions that people are...
This refers to the news report, ‘Imran Khan ready for march on Capital’ . During the last general elections when a...
Comments