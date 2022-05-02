Don’t break the law

Observing the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi is obligatory for all Muslims. There are clear instructions that people are not allowed to even raise their voice within the premises of the mosque. It is unfortunate that some individuals who were blinded by hatred and inflammatory speeches of their political leader chose to indulge in such immoral and unethical action at the final resting place of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

If it was ‘planned’, it is even more reprehensible and detestable and must be condemned. Fascism and cult-like politics must never be encouraged because an individual’s right to exercise dissent is assured within the limits of the law.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore